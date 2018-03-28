Four Abandoned Puppies Brought to CASPCA

Release from CASPCA:

Early March 28, a Good Samaritan brought four puppies found in a dumpster to the CASPCA.

This kind soul was disposing of their trash and found a box full of four puppies in the bottom of the receptacle. Upon arrival to the CASPCA, each puppy received a thorough veterinary exam where it was noted that each pup had overgrown nails and were underweight.

With no information provided about the pups, we are unable to determine where they came from, and why they were left in a dumpster. These puppies are approximately 8 weeks-old and appear to be from the same litter.

Within the next month, all four puppies will be available for adoption.

We are so fortunate to be able to provide assistance in rescuing abandoned animals. Please donate to the CASPCA so that we can continue to provide exceptional care to animals in care. Without the support of our amazing community this would not be possible.