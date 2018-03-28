Jersey Mike's Celebrates Day of Giving by Donating Proceeds to Area Nonprofits

Jersey Mikes donated all of its proceeds to an area nonprofit

Jersey Mike's locations in central Virginia are raising money for children who need a helping hand.

The sandwich shop chain is celebrating its Day of Giving by donating all its proceeds to area nonprofits. The ones in this area are donating proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Every purchase and donation made on Wednesday, March 28, goes to "littles,” who range from 6-18 years old.

The nonprofit says it was floored by the number of people who have come out in support so far Wednesday.

"Right now we're preparing to mentor kids in the Blue Ridge Detention Center, and we cannot expand our programs without support,” says Athena Gould of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The fundraiser continues until 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Jersey Mike's anticipates raising at least $10,000.