Judge Hears Motions for Man Accused in DeAndre Harris Assault Case

An Arkansas man accused of attacking DeAndre Harris following the Unite the Right Rally appeared in court Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court March 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

There are three other defendants accused of beating Harris in the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

Goodwin was extradited back from Arkansas to Virginia on November 16. He is charged with malicious wounding.

Goodwin, Tyler Davis, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Alex Michael Ramos are all charged with one count of malicious wounding.

The defense asked Judge Richard Moore in Wednesday’s hearing to exclude or revise a certain surveillance video which will be submitted as evidence.

The defense argued that the video was much shorter than the other videos to be presented, and therefore could be misconstrued.

The defense also requested the court proceedings be moved to a different location – saying that Charlottesville and Albemarle County media coverage could influence a jury’s decision.

Judge Moore denied the request to omit or change the way the video was presented to the jury.

The motion to change location is currently under advisement.

Currently, 150 people have been summoned for the jury pool.

Goodwin is due back in court April 30.