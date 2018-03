Albemarle County Police Press Release:

Debra Shaw of Front Royal, Va, was last known to be in the area of Raintree Drive in Albemarle County the morning of Friday, March 23, 2018.

A family member reported speaking with Shaw Friday afternoon and thought Shaw may have been driving in the area of 1600 block of Avon Street, Charlottesville.

Shaw was driving a grey Nissan Altima coupe registered in her name with the VA tag VCA1577. Shaw may be wearing all black clothing.