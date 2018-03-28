Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence Applications Available

03/28/2018 Release from the National Park Service:

Luray, VA - Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2018 Artist-in-Residence Program at Shenandoah National Park.

The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of uninterrupted time to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.

The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online at https://www.callforentry.org. The deadline to apply is May 4, 2018. For more information, contact the park at 540-999-3500 ext. 3181.