Charlottesville City Employees Gather to Improve Public Services

Employees from the City of Charlottesville gathered March 28 to encourage cross-department collaboration.

The so-called "employee bazaar" was held at carver recreation center today.

City workers from various departments set up shop to mingle and get feedback from each other.

The ultimate goal is to better customer service and job satisfaction in Charlottesville.

"So I think any smart business wants to engage and educate its employees. This is an innovative way we can bring teams of people together and let them mingle. Let them get to know each other and learn what’s happening around the city," said Brian Wheeler, Communications for City of Charlottesville.

Each attendee was given a bingo card to stamp for each interaction, with the goal of visiting every table.