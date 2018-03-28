New Subcommittee Seeks to Improve Charlottesville's Affordable Housing

Members of a strategy subcommittee discussing ways to improve affordable housing in Charlottesville

A new Charlottesville team is taking steps to help provide more affordable housing options in the city.

The newly-formed strategy subcommittee of the Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee held its inaugural meeting Wednesday, March 28.

The group is tasked with developing a long-term plan for the city to address affordable housing issues.

“There are many different ways that we can deploy resources and energy in the city: We can build new units, we can preserve existing units, we can focus on home ownership, we can look at things like housing land banks, and housing land trusts. So there are various approaches that we can take,” said Albemarle Home Improvement Project Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs.

The subcommittee is awaiting the data from a housing needs assessment conducted by the city.

That data will help inform strategy and policy decisions.