Non-Partisan Group Wants Charlottesville Voters to Choose Next Mayor

A group in Charlottesville is launching a new project hoping to make city council elections more accountable.

The organization, Gov360, encourages residents to be more involved and engaged with government, especially at the local level.

Gov360 created a plan they call CLEAR, which stands for Charlottesville Leadership Election and Accountability Review.

Gov360 says the aim of the project is to amend the city's charter - which documents a full list of the duties of Charlottesville’s government.

Members say people living in Charlottesville should directly elect a full-time mayor with more executive powers.

Currently, the role of mayor is a part-time position and the candidate is selected by other members of City Council. The primary roles are setting the agenda and presiding over council meetings.

The proposed amendments from Gov360 would also dictate that city councilors be elected ‘ward style,’ where they each represent a district.

The newly-edited charter would need to be pushed to the Virginia General Assembly for approval.

"Unfortunately, Charlottesville became a petri dish of what happens but you see it in Ferguson, Missouri. You see it in Baltimore, Maryland. You see it in other communities with different sizes where the people start feeling 'alright, you're not listening to us.' even if it's the political party they've supported,” said Joe Thomas, Charlottesville radio host.

The CLEAR program initiative will have four weeks of public discussions on the first and third Thursday in April and May at the Downtown Jefferson Madison Regional Library.

The intent of public discussion would be to draft a petition to present to City Council for approval. If approved, it will then be voted on by residents of Charlottesville before going before the General Assembly.

NBC29 reached out to current Mayor Nikuyah Walker about this initiative and have not heard back.