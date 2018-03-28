UVA Police Officer Arrested in Connection to Domestic Assault

An officer with University of Virginia Police is facing multiple charges in connection to reported domestic assault.

The Albemarle County Police Department is charging 28-year-old Justin Eugene Bryant with one count malicious wounding (felony), strangulation (felony), and preventing from calling 911 (misdemeanor).

According to authorities, the charges stem from a reported domestic incident that took place at a home in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road on January 26, 2018.

NBC29 has reached out to officials with the university for additional information.

Bryant's case is expect to go to a grand jury in Albemarle Circuit Court on Monday, April 2.