German Fellows Discuss Confronting the Past at UVA Roundtable

Some German fellows visited the University of Virginia on Tuesday, March 27, for an event about confronting the past.

The roundtable discussed difficult topics in history like slavery, segregation, and white supremacy in Charlottesville. Participants also touched on genocide and the dictatorship in Germany.

Tuesday evening’s discussion was based around how art and activism can help reckon with historical crimes.

“I think that artistic practice can be a really important way to begin to intervene in the way that dominant memory has really haunted and harmed our city and our university,” says Katelyn Hale Wood, a theater professor at UVA.

The free event was hosted by the the UVA Center for German Studies.

Next week, practitioners from Germany will collaborate with University of Virginia staff and students on projects that use both intellectual and artistic methods to help better understand and contextualize the past.