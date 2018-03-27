Quantcast

Political Activist Speaks to Packed Room at Paramount Theater

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A powerful speaker took to the stage of the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Tuesday, March 27.

Angela Davis is an activist, scholar, and writer who advocates for the oppressed. Her address Tuesday night was part of the University of Virginia's year-long Excellence through Diversity Distinguished Learning Series.

The series wraps up on April 12, with a speech from former NFL player Michael Sam.