Ron Sanchez Introduced as Head Coach at UNC-Charlotte

Former UVa assistant basketball coach Ron Sanchez says he plans to bring Virginia's style of play with him to Charlotte, including that Pack Line defense.

Sanchez, who coached for 12 seasons under coach Tony Bennett at Virginia and Washington State, was introduced Tuesday as the new head coach at UNC-Charlotte.

Sanchez takes over a UNC-Charlotte program that hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2005 and had a record of 6-23 last season , which included a 15-game losing skid.

"Nothing happens overnight," says Sanchez. "The commitment and the buy-in by the players is my responsibility to make sure that I articulate to them, why those things are important. If they can understand that I think they'll be able to buy in to it. I think Mike hired me to bring what Virginia had. I would be doing him and the chancellor a disservice if I don't provide that. If they wanted to someone else, they would have gone to a different school and they would have brought someone else in here."

Sanchez spent the last three seasons as Tony Bennett's associate head coach at Virginia.