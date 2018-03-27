QB Bryce Perkins Impresses on Day One of UVA Spring Football Practice

Bryce Perkins suffered what was considered to be a career-ending neck injury, during his sophomore season at Arizona State

It didn't take long for Bryce Perkins to show wider receivers coach Marques Hagans, that he was explosive.

"He's probably more explosive and more athletic than I am and he has a bigger frame to do it, and so that's what I think makes him more impressive, says Hagans."

"I think he can create a ton of problems with his feet," says sophomore center Dillon Reinkensmeyer. "He's extremely athletic, extremely mobile and can throw the ball really well."

The Cavaliers rushed for just 10 touchdowns last year but none of those scores came from quarterbacks.

Virginia averaged just over three yards per carry on the ground.

"Me being able to run opens up a lot more things for the whole offense," says Perkins. "It opens up a lot more things for the receivers, for the running backs."

"Because they can't just key on us," says sophomore running back PK Kier. "They got to key on him, Bryce, Olamide. They got to key on everybody."

"One misread and I could be gone," says Perkins.

Perkins football playing career was almost gone.

During his freshman season at Arizona State, Perkins suffered a potential career-ending neck injury.

"I wasn't supposed to play, so to be here is a blessing," says Perkins. "Every time I take the field or any time I get a work out. Power clean, anytime I'm just doing anything athletically, I take it as a gift. I take it as an opportunity, knowing that it could have been over like this and it should have been over like this, but for some reason, God healed me."

Perkins has already impressed the Cavalier coaches and players, not just by his athleticism but also his work ethic.

"He took the leadership role as he should have," says senior cornerback Tim Harris. "Today he looked good. Very quick, very fast, very explosive."

"He has a really good IQ for the game and him picking up on the offense was big for us because you could tell out there today he knew what he was doing," says Kier. "He knew what everybody else was supposed to be doing."

"I think when a player comes in and is looking to contribute, rather than what they're going to get. It endears them to their teammates, and he's very talented," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "He's a really good person but he also is wanting to earn his chance on the team before he is the team."