Albemarle County Polishes Proposed Budget Ahead of Public Meeting in April

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has put the finishing touches on its proposed budget for 2019.

The board took a closer look at the fiscal year budget for 2018 and 2019 on March 27.

The county discussed adding a second sheriff's deputy position, which would cost $79,000.

Board members also said they hope to use the money to fix overflowing high school student capacities.

Additional local revenue for the fiscal year is at $900 million.

"Whether your interest is around K-12, or our capital improvement plan, this is all about where the money is coming from and what we're able to fund and not fund,” said Diantha McKeel, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

The board will present its details for the budget in a public meeting on April 10.

The budget will then be adopted April 17.