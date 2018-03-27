People Interested in Security Clearance Careers Attend Job Fair

People interested in receiving clearance and applying for government jobs attended a job fair in Albemarle County on Tuesday, March 27.

JobZone, which hosted the event at the DoubleTree Hotel, works to connect companies or security agencies with people looking for jobs that require a security clearance.

A special session for members of the military and veterans was held earlier in the day, but the event opened to the public for the remainder of Tuesday evening.

“Many of our job fairs are focused on employment for the military and veterans, but we open all of our events for civilians as well,” says Janet Giles, the owner of JobZone. “So it's a small job fair here, but we plan on perhaps having a couple per year.”

If you missed the fair, organizers say you can still upload your resume and create a profile on JobZone’s website for job opportunities in the area.