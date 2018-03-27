Northam Speaks at Boar's Head, Hopes to Make Virginia Number One for Business

Governor Ralph Northam discussed his plans for the commonwealth during a stop in Albemarle County on Tuesday, March 27.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomes all new governors to speak at its annual commonwealth luncheon. More than 200 community and business leaders packed this year's luncheon at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Governor Northam used his keynote speech to focus on his plans to attract new businesses to the commonwealth. He wants the state to again be number one for business after it ranked fifth on a Forbes list in 2017.

"We always want to know where the governor stands, and he is very pro-business," says Martin Burks, the board chairman for the chamber of commerce.

The governor says important factors that would return Virginia to the top spot include investing in transportation, tax reform, and regulatory reform.

“The most important thing is that they realize that we live in a very diverse society and our society is becoming more diverse every day and it's really that diversity that makes us who we are in this country and in this Commonwealth so we need to keep that in mind and make sure that we're inclusive,” says Northam.

In addition to infrastructure, Governor Northam is also pushing for investments in education.

"We need to really promote certification programs, apprenticeships programs, even at the high school level we're putting more emphasis on our curriculum so that we have more in vocational and technical training," says Northam.

The governor also told the crowd of business leaders that we should not worry about things like one's sexual orientation, color of someone’s skin, or the religion he or she practices.

In his closing remarks, Northam said people need to be welcomed here and that our lights need to be on and our doors open. If Virginia is welcoming to all types of people, Northam says, the state is more likely to succeed.

Northam also hopes to make Virginia the most veteran-friendly state. Roughly 32,000 veterans have been hired for jobs in the state, but Northam is looking to double that number in the next four years.