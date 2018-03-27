Albemarle County Vineyard Hosts Judging for Monticello Cup Wine Competition

Albemarle County Vineyard Hosts Judging for Monticello Cup Wine CompetitionPosted: Updated:
Glasses of Virginia wine
Judging for the Monticello Cup Wine Competition
Judging for the Monticello Cup Wine Competition
Judging for the Monticello Cup Wine Competition
Albemarle County Vineyard Hosts Judging for Monticello Cup Wine CompetitionMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story