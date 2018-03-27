Albemarle County Vineyard Hosts Judging for Monticello Cup Wine Competition

Experts from across the area spent Tuesday afternoon sipping and searching for the perfect Virginia wine.

Ten judges filed inside Veritas Vineyard & Winery Tuesday, March 27, to sip and smell 60 different wines.

"Its hard work, but somebody's got to do it," said Erin Scala, one of the judges and a wine shop owner in Keswick.

The 2018 Monticello Cup Wine Competition highlights the best of the Monticello American Viticulture Area [Wikipedia]. The judges had a few hours to blindly try each wine, which are all made with at least 85-percent of grapes from Virginia.

"We don't know what wines we're tasting, and we'll never find out,” Scala said. "We just write down the ones that we really like and all the scores get calculated and then they pick the winners."

"They do know the type of wine - i.e. is it a Chardonnay or is it a blend - so, they're given very basic information," said Chris Parker, co-founder of the Virginia Wine Academy.

With more than 30 wineries in the challenge, the annual competition highlights the Monticello Wine Trail, vineyards, and wine makers.

"To do well in this competition creates a lot of bragging rights," said Veritas Vineyard & Winery CEO and President of the Monticello Wine Trail George Hodson.

The top three whites and reds are awarded the Jefferson Cup, while an overall winner takes home the Monticello Cup.

"The opportunity to kind of be able to say you're the best of the best, and you've won the Monticello cup is something that everyone is very eager to do," Parker said.

The results from the Monticello Cup Wine Competition are expected to be announced on May 7.