Area Buses to Display Charlottesville Artists' Work

Two Charlottesville artists were chosen to display their designs

The initiative is part of the Tom Tom Founder's Festival

Public transit buses with colorful, eye-catching designs will roll down the roads in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Sam Gray from the McGuffey Art Center and Andrew Stronge, a graphic illustrator, are the two winners of this year’s City Art Bus competition.

Gray’s winning design will appear on the side of a Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) bus, and Stronge’s will be on a JAUNT bus.

“I hope it can brighten gray days like today, and remind people to get out in nature and see the magic in all of it,” says Gray.

The contest is part of the Tom Tom Founder's Festival’s "City as Canvas" initiative.

“We try to have lasting legacies of creativity that are put in Charlottesville in spaces that maybe are underutilized, that aren't often seen as places for public art,” says Paul Beyer, the founder of the Tom Tom Festival.

Both buses will roll out on their routes starting in early April, just in time for the Tom Tom Festival's start on Monday, April 9.