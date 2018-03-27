Charlottesville Continues to Search for New Police Chief

The process to find a new Charlottesville police chief is taking a little longer than expected.

In-person interviews were set to start in March, but two candidates for the job withdrew their applications.

The city has now pushed in-person interviews to April to allow more time to find additional qualified candidates.

Thierry Dupuis is currently acting as the interim-chief for the Charlottesville Police Department since Al Thomas retired in December.

City Manager Maurice Jones hopes to hire someone by the end of April.