Harrisonburg Police Charge 2 Men in Connection to Credit Card Theft

03/27/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to a suspicious activity at the CVS located at 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Way during Monday evening.

The original call to police was that two males were using the ATM at the store multiple times.

Responding officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle that the two males drove away in. Upon further investigation officers found over $35,000, counterfeit credit cards and electronic devices with multiple victim’s credit card and identity information.

The two males were identified as Jose Alberto Aguila Brito, 30, of Miami-Dade County, Florida and Maikel Fernandez Valdivia, 34, also from Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Both males were charged with five counts of credit card theft, conspiracy to commit credit card theft and possession of a skimming device. Both males are being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Anonymous tips related to credit card theft or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers can also use the Harrisonburg Police Department non-emergency number 540-434-4436 with information.