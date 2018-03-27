Lynching Victim from Fluvanna to be Remembered in National Memorial

A lynching victim from Fluvanna County will be remembered in a new national memorial opening next month in Montgomery, Alabama.

The memorial portion of the museum, entitled The Legacy Museum: from Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, aims to "investigate America's history of racial injustice."

Members of the Fluvanna County Historical Society dug up soil from the site in Palmyra where William Young was lynched in 1892.

Young was accused of murdering a white man during a gambling dispute.

According to the original coroner's inquest, a mob abducted Young from the Old Stone Jail and lynched him in a nearby slave cemetery.

The documents we have are incontrovertible. It's the truth. The truth can be beautiful and lovely and inspiring and it can also be painful and difficult to confront," said Tricia Johnson, Fluvanna County Historical Society director.

The historical society will send soil collected to the representatives with the Equal Justice Initiative's National Memorial for Peace and Justice under construction in Montgomery.

The memorial will honor more than 4,000 documented victims of lynching in America.