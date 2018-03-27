2 Men Sentenced to Jail for Removing Confederate Statues' Mourning TarpsPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
2 Men Sentenced to Jail for Removing Confederate Statues' Mourning Tarps
Two men have been convicted of removing, multiple times, the tarps that covered Confederate statues to mourn the counterprotester killed during last August's violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.
