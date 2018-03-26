CRHA Hopes to Bring Ting Internet to Affordable Housing Sites, Approves Budget

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority expressed its support of an internet project for affordable housing sites in Charlottesville.

It could bring Ting, an internet service provider, to all of the CRHA housing sites for $9.95 a month.

City Council tabled its decision on this topic at its meeting last Monday, March 19, because the project would require council and CRHA to front more than $150,000 to cover installation costs.

At the meeting, questions arose about how development and construction could impact this project. However, City Councilor Wes Bellamy isn’t worried about the funding.

“Even if we do our development in different sites, the wiring will be as such in which reconnections assets won’t be hard to do because the infrastructure has been set,” says Bellamy.

Bellamy and others say allowing everyone access to high-speed internet will help the community in the long run.

“Certainly this is a tool that helps drive adult education, job opportunity,” says Grant Duffield of the CRHA.

The internet service would be offered to anyone who lives at a CRHA housing site, but not everyone has to accept the service.

Ting representatives will be at City Council's meeting on Monday, April 16, to answer questions about the project. Councilor Bellamy is hoping for a decision then.

Also during Monday's meeting, the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority approved its budget for fiscal year 2019.

Some new investments for next year include money toward site security, capital maintenance, and protective services. The CRHA has revised its housing model so that it increases the service level for maintenance by three positions.

The CRHA anticipates a slight increase in the overall funds that it gets from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2019.