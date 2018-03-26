Albemarle Community Discusses Ways to Fix Traffic Congestion at Pantops

People in the community are speaking out about the amount of traffic in the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

The third Pantops Master Plan meeting drew a crowd on Monday, March 26, but many attendees had differing opinions on how to fix the problem.

About 30 people came out to the meeting Monday night in the Kessler Conference Room at Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Care Center, and many asked if a solution that one Albemarle supervisor put forward could really be the answer.

People split up in different groups to discuss topics like transportation, roads, and accident data. They expressed frustration with the amount of traffic that comes to the Pantops area with intersections like Route 250 and Route 20, as well as a steady flow of cars that come off Interstate 64.

Albemarle County Supervisor Norman Dill says a solution could be to create more mixed-used development, but he added that there’s truly no one solution.

“For example, on State Farm Boulevard, if we had mixed-use there, if people could live there, shop at Giant, they could work at the hospital, they could work at State Farm, that means a lot less driving around for people coming from Fluvanna to work at the hospitals,” says Dill. “There could be that mixed-use. It could have retail on the bottom, and apartments or condos up above.”

Dill says funding for these types of projects come from multiple sources, like state applications and grants. He added that another solution could be requiring developers that build housing to add a certain amount of mixed-use space to each project.

He says the county budget can do some things, but that it doesn't currently have the money to build roads or parking lots.

The Pantops Master Plan was first approved in 2008, and county leaders are trying to update the master plan to reflect a decade of changes.

Another meeting will be held in April to further discuss plans.