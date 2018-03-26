VSP Says Driver in Augusta County Crashes Car, Shoots Self

Virginia State Police Press Release:

At approximately 11 p.m., Sunday (March 25), Virginia State Police was called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1200 block of Roman Road in Augusta County. The trooper ended up locating the vehicle in the 1400 block of Roman Road.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver began walking away from the vehicle and refused to comply with the trooper's commands to stop. Completely disregarding the trooper, the male subject walked into a nearby house. The male subject refused to come back outside. The trooper then heard a muffled shot fired from inside the residence.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team responded, along with a negotiator, in an attempt to make contact with the male subject inside the residence. State police spent hours trying to make contact with the individual with the goal of safely resolving the situation. Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday (March 26), Virginia State Police located the adult male in the attic of the house. The subject was deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His remains are being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the course of the incident. No law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident, which remains under investigation. State police are still in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office assisted state police during the situation.