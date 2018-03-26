Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Virginia State Police Press Release:

LOUISA CO., Va. – On Monday (March 26, 2018), at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at Route 652 and Route 614, in Louisa County.

The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by James Barrett Coburn, 33, of Chantilly, Va., was traveling eastbound Route 652 running off road left and striking a tree.

Coburn (sole occupant) was not wearing his seat belt, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.