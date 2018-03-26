Job Fair to be Held at DoubleTree Hotel

Press Release from JobZone:

Please join JobZone for the upcoming Charlottesville, VA Job Fair event to be held on Tuesday, March 27th at the DoubleTree by Hilton (990 Hilton Heights Road 22901) from 3 PM to 7 PM. 3 PM to 5 PM will be reserved for Transitioning Military and Family Members or cleared candidates and 5 PM to 7 PM is open to all job candidates who meet job requirements.

To register, visit www.JobzoneOnline.com to post/link resume. Companies may call 434-263-5102 to reserve space.

Job Fairs is JobZone's specialty. Janet Giles, founder of JobZone, has been conducting job fair events for 18 + years. Nationwide locations included Virginia, Maryland, D.C., California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, plus.

Events are continually held at Andrews AFB MD, Patuxent River MD, Fort Lee VA, Springfield VA, Fredericksburg VA, Dahlgren VA, plus. JobZone connects companies or agencies with professionals (both civilians and military) looking for employment to include security clearance jobs. These may include local, state, or federal government jobs in the private sector in the U.S. or overseas.

Primary focus for the Charlottesville event: cleared jobs, intelligence analyst jobs, government contractor jobs, defense jobs, airport security, linguists, counterintelligence, biometrics, plus more. JobZone is the company's resource for applicants who hold active USA security clearance or a background in military-specific.

JobZone is your resource for connecting with qualified candidates. To reach us please call 434-263-5102 or 540-226-1473 or email us at Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com.