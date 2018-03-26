Kaine Reiterates Support for Universal Background Checks, Ban on Assault-Style Weapons

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) reiterated his support for universal background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons on Monday while receiving a campaign endorsement from the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence.

The pride fund was founded following the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla.

The senator says that he's both a gun owner and a supporter of the second amendment, but believes Congress needs to take measures to ensure guns don't end up in the wrong hands.

While Kaine claims that Congress will be unable to eliminate gun violence, he still believes that lawmakers have the power to reduce it.

He also says that seeing the actions of young people this past weekend gives him hope that change is coming.

"I was so proud to have marched with 5,000 people in Richmond this weekend to make that profound simple statement to Congress: enough is enough, we need to take action,” Kaine said.

Senator Kaine is calling upon Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to give the Senate a week to debate gun safety since there hasn't been a meaningful debate on the senate floor in five years.

Kaine added that members of Congress need to stand up to gun manufacturers and the NRA.