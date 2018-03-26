UVA Doctors Implement 3-D Technology into Training Procedures

Doctors at the University of Virginia are using 3-D technology to prepare for difficult surgeries and train resident doctors.

With the help of 3-D printers, doctors are using the technology to create models of skulls and faces to prepare for surgeries. They say this also translates to faster procedures for patients.

“So 3-D printing has always been an exciting thing we wanted to incorporate into medicine,” says Dr. Jonathan Black, assistant professor of plastic surgery at the UVA Health System.

Doctors at the University of Virginia are incorporating 3-D technology into CAT scans.

“I have certainly wanted to use it because it can draw up a 3-D representation of the actual thing that you're trying to work with,” says Black.

Black puts the scans into a machine to print, and then about two days later it creates a life-sized skull.

“It layers it one layer at a time, and it has a scaffolding material that holds and supports it until all the layers fuse and dry,” says Black.

This skull model comes in handy for addressing birth defects or other severe injuries.

“We're able to use the model to talk about the problem with the parents of each kid as the patients that I tend to treat are children, and it allows the parents to see what's wrong and see what the solution is for what's wrong and understand where we're coming from with what we described,” says Black.

It also helps future surgeons who are still learning the ropes of various procedures.

“Our residents are able to look at the problem in its totality and be able to draw their solution and they can make mistakes because it's a model,” says Black.

Black says the skull models have reduced surgery times by 45 minutes.

“It makes surgery much more efficient and much shorter, which is less anesthesia time and less blood loss for the patients,” says Black.

Since the skull models are used as an educational tool, the 3-D printing is paid for by the University of Virginia School of Medicine through what's called an Innovation Grant.