Jimmy Wills Takes over for Tim Thomas as Blue Ridge Football Coach

The Blue Ridge school is promoting Jimmy Wills to head football coach.

Wills served as the Baron's offensive coordinator the last two seasons, and takes over for Tim Thomas, who's stepping down as head coach.

"We won't skip a beat," says Thomas. "The fact that they've already made that decision makes me feel a whole lot better about leaving the program in a good place in Jimmy's hands."

Thomas is retiring from his career as a special physical education teacher, but isn't stepping away from coaching.

He will serve as an assistant coach at 7A Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia.

Thomas spent 12 years coaching at Blue Ridge, the last four as head coach.

He won a state title in 2016 and was an assistant when the Barons won it in 2012.

Jimmy Wills arrived at Blue Ridge in 2016 as the offensive coordinator, and helped lead the Barons to a state championship that season.

"I've wanted to be a head coach for quite some time," says Wills. "I feel like I've put in the time and the work. Tim has been a great friend and a great mentor. Both of my sons attend this school, so I know the quality education that goes on here. I know the type of program we have. We've had a lot of success here the past several years, and now its my job to make sure we continue with that success."