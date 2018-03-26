Greene County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Fugitive

Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Thursday March 22, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit apprehended a fugitive from Pennsylvania. Joshua Paul Luchkiw, age 32 was wanted out of Butler County PA on multiple felonies to include Terroristic Threats, Aggravated Assault Resisting Arrest and other related offenses.

The Street Crimes Unit was able to locate and arrest Mr. Luchkiw in the Ruckersville area without any further incident.

Joshua Paul Luchkiw is being held without bail at the Central Virginia Regional Jail and is awaiting an extradition hearing to be returned to Pennsylvania.