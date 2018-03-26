Pitcher Evan Sperling Out Indefinitely, Injuries Mounting for UVA Baseball

UVa baseball coach Brian O'Connor says Monday that weekend starting pitcher Evan Sperling is out indefinitely with a strained forearm. Sperling missed his scheduled start Sunday at Miami with the injury.



Freshman Bobby Nicholson pitched Sunday as Sperling's replacement and O'Connor says the former St. Anne's Belfield standout will stay in Virginia's weekend starting rotation this weekend at Pittsburgh.

Sperling's injury is the latest setback for the 'Hoos. Virginia lost starting outfielder Cam Simmons with a season-ending shoulder injury. Jake McCarthy is likely out another three or four weeks with a wrist injury.

"Those are a couple pretty big blows," says O'Connor. "But with that said we've had that before in this program and we've been able to adjust and figure out a way to be successful and that's kind of the mode we are in right now. We've got to figure out against high-level pitching in this league, what we have to do to give ourselves a chance to win ballgames."

Virginia was swept by Miami in a three-game series this past weekend. It snapped Virginia's streak of eight consecutive series wins over Miami. Virginia currently has a record of 13-10 and 3-6 in the ACC.

"We've got to hopefully get it figured out soon and our guys are determined to do that, they want to compete and get better and hopefully we can turn that corner.

This week Virginia is at home Tuesday against Longwood and on the road Wednesday at VCU. Coach O'Connor says junior RHP Grant Donahue will pitch Tuesday. O'Connor says he's not sure who will pitch Wednesday with Nicholson moving to the weekend starting role.

"The first-years came here to compete and be successful, there are some that are showing more consistency than others," says O'Connor. "We've been here before playing young players, our guys have confidence in them. The more experience they get, the better off they'll be. In 2015 we had three players (freshmen) in Pavin Smith, Adam Haseley and Ernie Clement and nobody knew three years later who those guys would end up being, and we don't know who those guys are this year, all you can do is keep running them out there and give them some experience and it leads to winning some ball games."