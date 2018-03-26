Nonprofit Horse Rescue Group Creates Permanent Home in Albemarle County

A nonprofit a horse rescue has finally found a permanent home after a decade of moving around.

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue is now located off Afton Mountain in Albemarle County, and the owners are hoping to see more volunteers and visitors.

There is still work to be done at the new 172-acre property, which cost roughly $680,000.

"This was pretty much raw land when we purchased it. So it's going to be a long process, but it's going really well," said owner Maya Proulx.

"Putting up the barns and the facilities that are possible to care for the horses, it's just very promising," volunteer Lynn Noland said.

The nonprofit started 10 years ago on a rental farm property. Since then, it has moved seven times.

Hope’s Legacy saw a surge of support following the work volunteers did to help 29 horses from the Peaceable Farm animal neglect case.

"Definitely the Orange County case brought us a lot of attention and we got a lot more volunteers and donations that way, and definitely lot more horses," volunteer Gabriella Scerbo said

Those donations helped the nonprofit move into its new permanent home.

"It is a huge relief. We still have some mortgage payments on it, which is great fun, but just knowing that it's ours and the horses have the security the property will give us is a wonderful feeling," said Proulx.

The goal is to get all the animals back to health and comfortable interacting with humans in their new home.

"I love the animals, and I think they deserve a second chance," Noland said.

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue plans to host the Hoofin’ It For Horses 5K Run on May 6 to help raise money for a new barn on the property.