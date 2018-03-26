Forum Continues Conversation on Gun Violence Following March for Our Lives

After a weekend filled with marching for gun reform across the country, several Charlottesville groups want to continue the conversation on school safety.

On Monday, March 26, a forum on trauma and violence drew dozens to the Carver Recreation Center to get a further look into the numbers behind gun violence. People packed into rows for this open discussion on school safety following the March for Our Lives, which took place in cities across the world – including one here in Charlottesville - on Saturday, March 24.

The Greater Charlottesville Trauma-Informed Community Network hosted Monday afternoon’s event to continue the discussion on gun violence and school safety.

The forum was aimed at equipping community members with the information they need to help kids feel safer at school. Despite differences on how to solve the problem, the end goal is ultimately the same - to ensure students don’t feel afraid to go to school.

"I think making sure that there is support in the schools," says Emily Schorpp, the outpatient clinician for Region Ten based at Charlottesville High School. "This is where young people spend a majority of their time, and so we want staff trained in mental health and in trauma-informed things."

Community members heard from a number of panelists with backgrounds in social work, teaching, and counseling.

One University of Virginia professor who’s been studying gun violence for the past 30 years stands by funding more mental health resources, but also adds that schools are actually one of the safest places to send your child.

"Anyone who is afraid to send their child to school should be ten times as afraid to let their child go to a restaurant," says Dewey Cornell, a professor in UVA's Curry School of Education.

Cornell has the data to back up his point, thanks to his years of research.

"The statistics show convincingly that gun violence is a serious problem in the United States, but that only one out of every 1,600 shootings actually occurs in a school," says Cornell.

At the forum, Cornell presented an alternative to the argument of arming teachers and expelling students.

“A process of evaluating young people who have threatened violence in some way so that we don't overreact with zero tolerance, automatic expulsion, but we try to address whatever need or problem underlies their threatening statement,” says Cornell.

Cornell's work is called the student threat assessment, and he believes it's a step in the right direction for schools. It's already been implemented by many schools in Virginia, including ones in Charlottesville and Albemarle.

"What we need to recognize is that gun violence is a pervasive problem," says Cornell. "We need better gun laws. We need better mental health services. There are a lot of things that we can do to lower our rates of gun violence."

Monday's discussion was part of a growing effort to continue the conversation on school safety so children aren't afraid to learn.