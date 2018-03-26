Covenant Field Hockey Promotes Alan Good to Head Coach

Covenant field hockey has promoted Alan Good to be its new head coach. Good served as an assistant last year at Covenant.

Good replaces Annie Gumbs, who will stay with the team as an assistant coach. Gumbs, a new mother, wanted a smaller role.

Covenant won the state championship in 2016 and was state runner-up last year.

“After coaching last season with Alan, there isn’t a better person to become our next head coach, "says Gumbs. "He has a wealth of knowledge about the game and an excellent ability to teach and train our players. But, most importantly, his primary goal is that the girls treat one another as they would like to be treated and has a process in place that the girls trust and enjoy,”

Good has been the assistant club director and coaching director with Focus Field Hockey in Virginia since moving to the United States from his native Ireland in 2017.

"We want our girls to try and ensure they're staying curious and work on mastery of the game more so than anything else." Good says about his new job. "If we can win some titles along the way that certainly is a big bonus and we do have some unfinished business from last year's state championship finals defeat, but none the less, my main goal is that these girls as they come into the school, that when they walk out in the end that they leave as better people and they leave the jersey in a better place."

A Hockey Ireland Level 2-qualified coach and USA Field Hockey coach educator, the 31-year-old Good, won numerous accolades as a coach of both adults and children in his hometown of Cork, including over half a dozen leagues and championships across three schools.

Good spent three years as a head coach within Hockey Ireland’s U16 development pipeline, with over a third of his players going on to receive Ireland U16 trials, as well as setting up U14 and U15 development squads in his region.



