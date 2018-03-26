Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site

A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.

She claims her concerns about safety are falling on deaf ears at City Hall.

Tracy Riffel, who owns Smoke Brake Vapes, has saved a stack of her email exchanges with the city, which are all about alleged accessibility violations at the construction staging area on 2nd Street.

Crews working on a roofing project are using the side of the street and sidewalk to park equipment and store construction supplies. A fence and small detour sign block the sidewalk on the Downtown Mall side, but the rest of the area is not barricaded.

Riffel worries this poses a safety hazard - especially for visually impaired pedestrians.

City policy says construction crews should take several steps - including advanced warning and guidance signs and barricades - to prevent visually impaired pedestrians from accidentally entering work zones.

“The codes are for a reason, specifically for public safety,” says Riffel. “I've got people walking in the middle of the street, because they don't know where to go and there's traffic coming through. And, while I'm grateful for the street not being closed this particular time, you've still got to follow the safety codes. That's what they're there for.”

Riffel is frustrated by what she sees as a lack of follow-up by the city to enforce those safety policies.

Signs indicate the permit for this construction area runs through April 19.

On Monday, March 26, the assistant city manager and the director of Neighborhood Development Services were taking a look at this construction area.

The city spokesman released this statement on the area: