Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting

Scene of a fatal shooting along Richmond Road in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

A judge is denying bond for the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County.

Thirty-four-year-old Cardian Omar Eubanks appeared in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court around 1:45 p.m. Monday, March 26. He is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée, 34-year-old Amanda Bates.

County officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Richmond Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24. There, they found Bates suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members told NBC29 that several children were in the home during the shooting.

Bates was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, but did not survive. Officials have not offered any other details.

Eubanks had turned himself in to authorities at the magistrate's office Saturday evening. He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Eubanks is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.