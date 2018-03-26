Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting

Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal ShootingPosted: Updated:
Scene of a fatal shooting along Richmond Road in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)
Cardian Omar Eubanks
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal ShootingMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story