3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges

Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.

Authorities announced Monday, March 26, that 29-year-old Raul Godinez Jr. of Crimora and 37-year-old Armando Lara-Tenorio of Waynesboro are now both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street and North Delphine Avenue on January 30. Police say they found 12 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle Godinez was driving.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Marcelo Ruiz Jimenez is facing two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was already in custody on a previous charge of possession of a firearm while not being lawfully present in the United States.

Lara-Tenorio and Jimenez are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail due to their immigration status, and because of the severity of the charges.

Godinez was originally taken into custody in January on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs. He was eventually let out on bond, though authorities are currently searching for him.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, is composed of narcotics investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.