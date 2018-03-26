Virginia Tech Proposing 2.9 Percent Tuition and Fee Increase

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech officials are recommending a 2.9 percent tuition and fee increase.

The Roanoke Times reports that under the proposal, in-state undergraduates' annual tuition and fees would increase $390, from $13,230 to $13,620. Annual tuition for out -of-state undergraduates would increase $894 from $31,014 to $31,908.

If an increase is approved, it would be the 17th consecutive year the board has done so.

The school's board will also consider allocating $10 million for an ACC Network Studio. That television studio would feature control rooms, a studio and office space. It would be completed in the spring of 2019.

The board will also consider a $3.2 million allocation of funds to renovate a ballroom in the Squires Student Center.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.