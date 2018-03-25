'Hoos Swept by Hurricanes for 1st Time in 10 years

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 24 Virginia (13-10, 3-6 ACC) fell, 8-1 in the final game of a three-game series against Miami (12-11, 6-3 ACC) at Alex Rodriguez Park. The series sweep for the Hurricanes was the first over Virginia since 2008 season.

The Hurricanes scored the game’s first four runs, plating a pair on a two-out double by Isaac in the bottom of the first inning and plated two unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Miami broke the game open it its final turn at the plate with a four-run eighth.

Despite a base runner in all but one frame, the Virginia offense produced its lone run on a sacrifice fly by Alex Tappen (Lower Gwynedd, Pa.) that scored Andy Weber (Aurora, Ohio) in the top of the fourth. Sophomore Cayman Richardson (Mechanicsville, Va.) recorded three of the Cavaliers six hits in the contest.

Senior Caleb Knight (Checotah, Okla.) tied the school record for hit by pitches in a single game after being plunked in his first three at bats. He has now been hit 13 times this season and has reached base in eight-straight games.

The Cavaliers used a mixture of five pitchers in the contest. Reliever Bennett Sousa (North Palm Beach, Fla.) retired 11-straight batters between the fourth and seventh innings before being charged with all four of the eighth inning Miami runs.

Virginia returns home for a midweek contest on Tuesday (March 27) against Longwood before traveling to Richmond on Wednesday (March 28) for a non-conference game against VCU. Game times are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Disharoon Park and 7 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond.

Additional Notes

• The last time Virginia was swept in a ACC road series was at Virginia Tech in 2015.

• Jack Weiller (Waccabuc, N.Y.) made his first career start, serving as the Cavaliers designated hitter.

• Knight is one of four Virginia players to be hit by a pitch three times in a game, the last was World Series champion Derek Fisher at East Carolina on Feb. 15, 2013.

• Knight made his second start at catcher and cut down two runners attempting to steal second base. He caught a total of three runners in two games against Miami.

• The 8-1 loss ends a streak of three-straight one-run games for Virginia. The Cavaliers are 6-4 in one-run games this season.

• Virginia drops to 3-5 when an opponent scores in the first inning.