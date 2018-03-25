Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School

Firefighters from across the Commonwealth attended the training.

A weekend long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the Commonwealth to battle fires back home.

The training is also honoring the life of volunteer firefighter Walker Sisk killed in an attack in Charlottesville in 2003.

“This is a way of providing hands on training for some specialized truck operations,” said Thomas Mayhew, Captain of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The sound of fire alarms and sight of smoke filled the air at this training facility in Albemarle County.

“It’s a great experience -- you get to read about it and see it in the text books, but now you get to get out, put some physical aspect to it, and put it in motion,” said Charlottesville Firefighter Clifton Doomes. “It's good learning, good training, [and] it's a great experience for me.”

The Albemarle County Fire Rescue Regional School is made possible by volunteer instructors from around the Commonwealth.

The school has been around for 14 years.