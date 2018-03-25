Louisa County Historical Society Kicks off Enriching Communities Program

The lecture focused on factors that led to the Civil War.

The Louisa County Historical Society is kicking off a program to document stories from the community's past.

The "Hearts Ready to Listen" program started Sunday afternoon with a discussion about the Richmond Slave Trade and how it impacted people in Louisa in the 1800’s.

The lecture focused on economic and social factors that led to the Civil War along with other pivotal moments in history.

“Nearly two-thirds of Louisans owned slaves before the war, which is a very high percentage and so it would have been a big part of the economy here,” said Jack Trammell an Associate Professor of Sociology at Randolph-Macon College. “I mentioned during my talk that many people who owned slaves - the bet value of those slaves exceeded the value of their land and their farms sometimes.”

The program is funded by an enriching communities grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

It will eventually involve collecting oral histories from people who lived in Louisa County in the 1950s.