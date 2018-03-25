Hidden Figures Author Joins Race and Culture Talk at Festival of the Book

The Virginia Festival of the Book concluded with a discussion on race and culture that involved Margo Lee Shetterly, the author behind the hit novel "Hidden Figures".

The "Writing the American Story" talk invited Shetterly, along with several other award-winning authors, to discuss how they overcome racism with their writing. They also spoke about the roots of racism, focusing on the events of Aug. 11 and 12 in Charlottesville.

“I think one of the things we feel is really important for Charlottesville is to continue to have these conversations and continue to ask questions about what is important to us in terms of racial and social justice,” said Jane Kulow, Director of the Virginia Center for the Book. “These books bring that about and help incite those conversations."

The authors concluded the discussion by answering questions from the audience and signing copies of their books.