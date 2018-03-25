City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future

The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop an area plan for Fifeville.

The aim is to ensure that the new development is consistent with the interests of current residents.

"My mother was one of the first presidents of the Fifeville Neighborhood Association," said Fifeville resident Samuel Henderson. "My family's been on the same street for over 60 years."

Now, Henderson and his neighbors are using their knowledge of Fifeville's history to help create a plan for its future.

"I think if we could get more residents involved and the more players that we have the more we have to work with, then we can better this community," said current President of Fifeville’s Neighborhood Association Carmelita Wood.

Together, they’re helping the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission develop a small area plan for the Cherry Avenue Corridor, which borders housing at the University of Virginia.

"Development pressures from the University and developers that are pressuring the community, so just trying to figure out a way to balance that and make sure that what the community really wants is what's being put on the ground," said Nick Morrison, a planner with TJPDC.

With a new hotel nearing completion, some neighbors are calling out for more single family homes rather than apartments. According to residents, they want the small community feel to return to their neighborhood.

"More family owned businesses such as grocery stores or maybe a local hardware store because you have to go at least 2 to 3 miles to find a decent grocery store,” said Henderson. “It would be nice to have one back in the neighborhood again."

Planners will also look at transportation needs and affordable housing options.

"Making sure that people who are long-term residents are able to stay and are able to afford to stay in the neighborhood, making sure that they're not pushed out," said Morrison.

The planning district commission says it will hold several opportunities for the public to get involved over the next few months. The small area plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.