Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public

The palace has pinball machines that date back to 1947.

Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.

"Paul's Pinball Palace" has roughly 30 pinball machines dating from 1947 all the way to 2017.

Paul Yates is a collector and avid pinball player. He opened his palace to the public just this past week and hopes to pass on his love for the game to a new generation.

“A lot of these kids have never seen these kind of things they've only been exposed to video games and Xbox and PS4 just like my kids and the idea was these are visceral, they’re mechanical, there are sounds and lights and all these things,” said Yates.

The pinball palace is located in the back of the glass building on Second Street Southeast. It costs $10 to play unlimited pinball.

The palace will be open Friday and Saturday nights for adults and Sunday afternoons for families.