700+ Programmers from Across the Nation Compete in 24 Hour UVA Hackathon

Over 700 programmers nationwide visited UVA Grounds for a 24-hour Hackathon that started Friday.

The event allows students to build mobile software or hardware hacks to problem solve in 24 hours or less with the help of technology.

This year's hackathon had a diversity theme with three different categories: safety, equality, and empowerment.

“There are a lot of different opportunities that go around here for students to get involved in their community and to really make a difference both in their own professional lives and in the lives of the people around them,” said Disha Jain, secretary of Hackers at UVA.

The hackathon's goal is to encourage technological advancements that enable people to feel more equal and to empower participants on the difference their work can have in the world.