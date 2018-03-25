Mens Leadership Project Pairs UVA Students with Middle Schoolers

Working together to create one of the dog houses.

The Men's Leadership Project is bringing University of Virginia students together with middle school boys to build character and community.

On Sunday, the pairs spent the day building dog houses for Houses of Wood and Straw, a group that provides shelter to outdoor pets in Central Virginia.

The big brothers try to shape their little brothers into successful men.

“You don’t have to be the strongest person, you don’t have to be a ladies man, you don’t have to be great at sports, but we teach leadership qualities and that’s what we think the idea of being a man is,” said Michael Atalla, a big brother in the program.

Josh Mohale and Patrick Talamantes are one of the big/little brother duos who've enjoyed their time in the program.

“It’s really easy to do a lot of really important mentoring work and having a lot of important conversations while you’re working together on something,” said Talamantes.

Houses of Wood and Straw hopes all the little brothers learned something through building.

“Being able to come out and actually learn some building skills [and] applying it to the dog houses…you never know when you might spike interest in one of the students [to think] I wanna be a carpenter or I wanna be an architect,” said HOWS Construction Coordinator Nancy Burr.

Houses of Wood and Straw provides dog houses each Saturday from October through March. The group has given out more than 100 houses so far this season.