New Gourmet Ice Cream Truck Coming to Charlottesville

A Charlottesville man is taking the traditional ice cream truck to a gourmet level.

Graham Evans plans to bring a healthy ice cream option to Charlottesville this spring and summer in his Bluegrass Creamery truck.

Starting in mid-April, he will sell 100 percent grass-fed dairy ice cream along with vegan ice cream options.

Evans will sell his products on a sliding scale so that anyone can afford to enjoy the treats.

“You can pay between $3 and $6 a cone, you know most people on average are paying $4.50 or $5 a cone but we really wanna try and make really high-quality ice cream available to just about anybody regardless of the income that you bring home,” said Evans.

Evans says he will drive the Bluegrass Creamery van around the city, but plans to primarily station in IX Art Park.