Albemarle County PD Recognizes Officers for their Service in Ceremony

The Albemarle County Police Department is celebrating staff members who go above and beyond to protect people in the community.

The 23rd annual Police Department Awards Ceremony and Banquet was held at the Double Tree Hotel on Saturday.

Police Chief Ron Lantz says the department responded to nearly 60,000 calls since last year's banquet.

He's celebrating that the department is almost fully staffed for the first time in several years.

"The most important thing is the officers and the civilian staff that make this department work, need to get the recognition of the job that they're doing and this is the opportunity for this to happen," said Lantz.

The department recognized mission barbecue for providing meals to officers during difficult times, such as during the Crozet train crash.

Officer Steve McCall was named officer of the year.