Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County

Police tell us the shooting happened around 8 o'clock tonight at that home on Richmond Road in the Keswick section of Albemarle County.
When police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
She is being treated for a gunshot wound at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Police say this is an isolated incident.
NBC29 was present at the magistrate's office when a man who was described earlier as a "person of interest" turned himself in and was loaded into a police cruiser in handcuffs.
Police will not confirm any details about this and are not releasing any additional information.
If any details are known, please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
#BREAKING: @ACPD_VA confirms investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center. Officers are searching for a “person of interest”. pic.twitter.com/pFCM64ZQjW— NBC29 (@NBC29) March 25, 2018
This is a breaking news situation; we are working to bring you more details and this story will be updated as information becomes available. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates from the scene.
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
