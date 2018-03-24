Updated: Woman Wounded in Albemarle County

Update

Police tell us the shooting happened around 8 o'clock tonight at that home on Richmond Road in the Keswick section of Albemarle County.

When police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.

She is being treated for a gunshot wound at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

NBC29 was present at the magistrate's office when a man who was described earlier as a "person of interest" turned himself in and was loaded into a police cruiser in handcuffs.

Police will not confirm any details about this and are not releasing any additional information.

If any details are known, please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

#BREAKING: @ACPD_VA confirms investigators are on the scene of a shooting or stabbing at a home in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Police tell us 1 female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center. Officers are searching for a “person of interest”. pic.twitter.com/pFCM64ZQjW — NBC29 (@NBC29) March 25, 2018

This is a breaking news situation; we are working to bring you more details and this story will be updated as information becomes available. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates from the scene.